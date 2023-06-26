Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

