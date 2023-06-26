Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

