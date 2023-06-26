Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.20 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

