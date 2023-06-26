City Holding Co. Purchases 3,752 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $202.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

