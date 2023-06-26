Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day moving average of $224.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

