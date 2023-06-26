Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $67.08 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.