The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 119,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

