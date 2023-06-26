Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

INTU stock opened at $452.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

