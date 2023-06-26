Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 575 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NIKE Announces Dividend

Shares of NKE opened at $109.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.