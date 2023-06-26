Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

