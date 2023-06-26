International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $128.68 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.