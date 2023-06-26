Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.10 and a 200-day moving average of $469.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

