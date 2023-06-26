Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $452.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

