Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF from StockNews.com
- 2 Recession-Resistant Restaurant Stocks About To Hit New Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.