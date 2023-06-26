First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walmart were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

WMT opened at $155.46 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,447,365. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

