Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $212.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

