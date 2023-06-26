Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $131.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.