First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 2,114 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $131.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

