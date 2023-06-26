Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 793 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.