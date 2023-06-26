City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $379.81 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $360.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.