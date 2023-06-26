Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 573 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $379.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

