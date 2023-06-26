Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

LOW opened at $215.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $204.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

