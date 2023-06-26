Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $379.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

