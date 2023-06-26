Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $238.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.35. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

