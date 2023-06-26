Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.54 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

