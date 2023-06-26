Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 793 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 55,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $95.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.