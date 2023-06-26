iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Decreased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,561,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,166,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 55,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

