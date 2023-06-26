Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

AMGN opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

