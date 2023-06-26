Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VWO stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

