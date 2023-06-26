Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.52 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

