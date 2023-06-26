Claro Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $680.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.94. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.