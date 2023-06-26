Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

