Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

