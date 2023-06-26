Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $286.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

