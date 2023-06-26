B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $31.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

