Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 603,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.16 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

