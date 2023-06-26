Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,049 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

