The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

