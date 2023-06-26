Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 163,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 172,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 142,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

