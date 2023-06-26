Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

BX opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,013,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

