Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,013,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,108 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.