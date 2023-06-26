Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

