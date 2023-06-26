Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,193 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 82.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 127,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $65.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.