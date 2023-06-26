Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

