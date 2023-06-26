Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 598 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

LLY opened at $458.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $462.26. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.