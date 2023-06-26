Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 883.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $463,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.22.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

