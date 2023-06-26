B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 5,053 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.