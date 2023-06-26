Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 975 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average of $179.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

