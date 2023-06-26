Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,558 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.75 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.