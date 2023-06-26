First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 11,247 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

